



Top Pho Restaurant

– Looking for a delicious Vietnamese meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Vietnamese restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Topping the list is Top Pho Restaurant. Located at 11697 E. Colfax Ave. in North Aurora, the Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly Vietnamese restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant, which opened in 2012, serves Pho noodle soup, vegetarian dishes and other popular Vietnamese cuisine. On the menu, look for the crab cheese wontons, rice noodles with steak or the spring rolls.

Pho 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill

Next up is City Center North’s Pho 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill, situated at 539 N. Sable Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 620 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

The restaurant, which has been open since 2010, specializes in pho and other Vietnamese cuisine. On the menu, look for the pho with rare steak and brisket, the chicken fried rice or the lemon tofu noodle bowl.

5280 Banh Mi and Grill

Meadow Wood’s 5280 Banh Mi and Grill, located at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and juices and smoothies, 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews.

The restaurant started as a food truck specializing in banh mi sandwiches. With a brick and mortar location, the Vietnamese spot offers a menu with noodle and rice bowls, banh mi, egg rolls and more.

Pho 99 Aurora

Over in Expo Park, check out Pho 99 Aurora, which has earned four stars out of 308 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Vietnamese spot by heading over to 1080 S. Havana St.

Pho 99 Aurora specializes in Vietnamese beef noodle soup. On the menu, look for the pho with meatballs, rare steak, brisket or shrimp.

Nom Nom Asian Grill

And then there’s Nom Nom Asian Grill with four stars out of 158 reviews. Stop by 13700 E. Colfax Ave., Suite I to hit up the Vietnamese spot next time you’re in the mood for cheap eats.

Nom Nom Asian Grill offers a build your own style menu. Choose between a roll, bowl or sandwich, then pick your own filling and toppings.

Article provided by Hoodline.