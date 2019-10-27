



While the Broncos were meeting the Colts on the road in Indianapolis Sunday, some die-hard fans had an emotional meeting back home at Broncos headquarters. For the first time, a double lung transplant recipient, Linda Regis of Colorado Springs, got to thank the family of the young Denver man whose death gave her a new life.

Neng Log carried a photo of his beloved son to Linda’s waiting arms. No words were needed, her hugs were heartfelt thanks for the Log family’s precious gift.

It was a Sunday gathering of orange and blue, two families of Broncos fans forever linked by a young man named Shakespeare.

“Hey mom, do you want to listen to his lungs,” asked Karng Log, Shakespeare’s brother.

His mother, Heaung Vin, listened to Linda’s breathing through a stethoscope. Every breath Linda takes is thanks to Shakespeare.

“He walks with me every single day. It’s not me, this is Shakespeare,” Linda told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Shakespeare was a Columbine High School graduate, a member of the Geek Squad, a beloved son and brother.

“He was by far the most selfless person I ever met,” said Karng.

Shakespeare died from a brain aneurysm on Nov. 3, 2016. After the 32 year old took his last breath, he gave Linda the chance to finally breathe easier.

“I was in bad shape.” That’s what Linda told CBS4 in 2018.

She explained that, for eight years, her diseased lungs meant she lived on oxygen. After her transplant at UCHealth, she woke up a new woman with something on her mind.

“I wanted to see Peyton Manning,” she said.

Linda was always crazy about the former Broncos quarterback.

“There was just something about him that I just felt I needed and wanted to meet him,” she said.

It turns out Shakespeare was an avid Manning fan, too. He was wearing a number 18 jersey in the photo at his funeral.

Coincidence?

“I think that it was more. I think there was a spirituality. I think that there was fate that brought them together,” said Karng.

“He’s my angel friend,” said an emotional Linda.

Thanks to Shakespeare, Linda lives to enjoy her family, including a great granddaughter.

Seeing Linda, the Log family finds comfort in knowing a part of Shakespeare lives on.

UCHealth set up the meeting and provided food and a chance for the Regis and Log families to watch the Broncos game together at team headquarters. The families vow to stay in touch.