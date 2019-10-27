4 Things To Watch For In Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts GameThe Denver Broncos (2-5) try to get back on track on the road against the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday at 11 a.m.

'Got To Do A Little Bit More': Buffs Fall To USC, 35-31Southern California escaped Folsom Field with a 35-31 win Friday night over the hard-luck Buffaloes, who fell to 0-14 against the Trojans.

Kadri, Calvert Score Twice, Avalanche Beats Vegas 6-1Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was a little lost as a visitor to T-Mobile Arena. While the rest of his Colorado Avalanche teammates knew their way around the visitors' locker room, Bellemare was a newcomer, even after spending the last two seasons with Vegas.

Pepsi Center To Start Serving Some Drinks In Aluminum CupsIn an effort to reduce the impact on the environment, the Pepsi Center will begin their transition away from using plastics starting Friday night.

How The Broncos Plan On Improving Passing Game Without Emmanuel SandersCourtland Sutton and crew are confident things will be different without Emmanuel Sanders this time around.