Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police cited a driver after they say they ran into an Aurora fire truck. The firefighters were on their way to a medical emergency.

“Please be careful and cautious on roadways today, and always yield to emergency vehicles,” Aurora Fire said on social media.

The cited driver and all four firefighters were taken to a local hospital. The firefighters have non-life threatening injuries. It’s not clear how badly the driver was hurt.
Aurora Fire says it’s unclear if the crash was weather-related.
