DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department again warns rideshare drivers about a scam that is affecting local drivers. Officers responded to an area near Colfax Avenue and Glenarm Place for a possible fraud report early Friday morning.
The victim, a rideshare driver, told police he was at 13th Street and Glenarm Place to pick up a passenger, but the passenger was not there when he arrived. The victim called the rider who said he no longer needed a ride because the vehicle was not handicap accessible.
The rider also claimed to be a rideshare driver and wanted to deposit money in the victim’s account. The rider gave the victim a credit card number to enter into his rideshare driver service app.
That’s when the victim noticed his earnings for the night were gone, police say.
“Moral of the story – there is no such thing as free money and if someone gives you a credit card to enter into your rideshare driver app, don’t do it – it’s likely a scam,” police say.
In July, DPD warned of a similar incident.
