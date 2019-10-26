  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMNissan Football Preview
    7:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Rideshare Scam


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department again warns rideshare drivers about a scam that is affecting local drivers. Officers responded to an area near Colfax Avenue and Glenarm Place for a possible fraud report early Friday morning.

The victim, a rideshare driver, told police he was at 13th Street and Glenarm Place to pick up a passenger, but the passenger was not there when he arrived. The victim called the rider who said he no longer needed a ride because the vehicle was not handicap accessible.

The rider also claimed to be a rideshare driver and wanted to deposit money in the victim’s account. The rider gave the victim a credit card number to enter into his rideshare driver service app.

That’s when the victim noticed his earnings for the night were gone, police say.

“Moral of the story – there is no such thing as free money and if someone gives you a credit card to enter into your rideshare driver app, don’t do it – it’s likely a scam,” police say.

In July, DPD warned of a similar incident.

Comments