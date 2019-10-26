PUEBLO, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Colorado authorities have asked the public for help in finding the missing body parts of Maria Cuevas-Garcia who was found dead in a discarded suitcase. The Pueblo Police Department discovered a dismembered body at a car wash Oct. 17.
A coroner later identified the body Oct. 21 as the 58-year-old woman.
Police say officers with K-9 units have conducted searches for her head, both hands and both feet in southwest Pueblo.
“This information was intentionally withheld from the public for the purpose of the investigation, specifically because only the suspect and/or those involved with her murder would have known this fact,” police said.
Various agencies have searched the southwest side of Pueblo in the area of State Highway 78.
Authorities say her son 36-year-old Anthony Cuevas was arrested Oct. 18 on first degree murder charges and a parole violation.
Police say his 36-year-old wife, Melanie Cuevas, was also arrested on a warrant for criminal impersonation.
Investigators ask anyone with more information to call Captain Eric Bravo at 719-320-6049, Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.
To remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.
