



SmokeHouse17

– If you’re interested in Denver bars and restaurants, consider dropping into one of these new spots. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in search of barbecue, tacos, drinks and more.

1618 E. 17th Ave., City Park West

SmokeHouse17 is a bar and eatery, offering barbecue, sandwiches and more.

SmokeHouse17 specializes in Colorado sourced, all natural, antibiotic- and nitrate-free meats. On the menu, look for the brisket soft tacos, smoked pork belly or the green chili mac and cheese.

Yelp users are excited about SmokeHouse17, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.

Joanna C., who reviewed it on Sept. 29, wrote, “Great place! The decor is modern with a welcoming and friendly vibe. Cocktail menu is on point with a twist on the usual whiskey drinks. Food is awesome!”

SmokeHouse17 is open from 5–9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 5–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.)

Cilantro

1703 Federal Blvd., West Colfax

Cilantro serves up gourmet tacos and handcrafted drinks. On the menu, look for the carnitas tacos with roasted caribe peppers, nachos with homemade cheese sauce or the fish tacos.

With a four-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp, Cilantro has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Jayme L., who reviewed it on Aug. 28, wrote, “Inside has rustic, but classy decor with an airy atmosphere, featuring copper tables, timber, and furniture from Jalisco, Mexico, and outside, a fantastic patio with a killer view of the Broncos stadium!”

Cilantro is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Serene Cuisine of India

2070 S. University Blvd., University Park

Serene Cuisine of India is a bar and restaurant that offers a variety of Indian dishes. On the menu, look for the chicken curry, tandoori shrimp with homemade spices or the fish masala.

Yelpers are fans of Serene Cuisine of India, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on the site.

Elizabeth M., who visited on Sept. 13, wrote, “Light, bright and fun decor! Nice bar menu. The lamb korma was delicious and the garlic cheese naan was awesome for dipping in my korma since I am not a rice person.”

Abby S. noted, “Go for the lunch special, for $12 or so, you get an appetizer, main dish (lunch portion) and naan. It’s just the right amount of food and lots of sauce for dipping that naan!”

Serene Cuisine of India is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Article provided by Hoodline.