(CBS4) – As part of National Drug Take Back Day, Colorado law enforcement collected unused prescriptions across the state. In Lakewood, they say they filled up a truck with unused medications by mid-day.
Other agencies checked in with their totals:
Cherry Hills Village Police – 119 lbs.
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office – 90.8 lbs.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office – 514 lbs.
Castle Rock Police – 374 lbs.
Other agencies haven’t announced their total amounts as of this writing.
The public was also invited to drop off unwanted vapes and cartridges.
