(CBS4) – As part of National Drug Take Back Day, Colorado law enforcement collected unused prescriptions across the state. In Lakewood, they say they filled up a truck with unused medications by mid-day.

Other agencies checked in with their totals:

Cherry Hills Village Police – 119 lbs.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office – 90.8 lbs.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office – 514 lbs.

Castle Rock Police – 374 lbs.

Other agencies haven’t announced their total amounts as of this writing.

The public was also invited to drop off unwanted vapes and cartridges.

