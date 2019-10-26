Comments
EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – Edgewater police arrested a 29-year-old homeless man after they say he robbed a McDonald’s Saturday morning. Police responded to the fast food restaurant at Sheridan Boulevard and 17th Avenue.
They saw a man who fit the description of the robbery suspect on a bicycle. Police say they chased him, and the man eventually abandoned the bicycle.
They say he jumped a fence and into a residential area on Depew Street. They eventually caught the man who has not been identified.
Officers booked him into the Jefferson County Jail on three unrelated warrants. Police say the bicycle was stolen from Utah.
Police did not say whether anyone was hurt in the robbery.
You must log in to post a comment.