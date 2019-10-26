DENVER (CBS4) – Enjoy all the sunshine and warm temperatures in Colorado today because major changes are quickly heading our way. Unlike the last two storms, this won’t be a fast moving storm and we’ll be staying cold for quite some time.
Late night Saturday and into Sunday a cold front will move into Colorado ahead of a powerful area of low pressure. This could first bring freezing drizzle to the Front Range, which could lead to a layer of ice on some roadways. This will soon change over to snow and will get more widespread through the day on Sunday. We have a Winter Storm Watch for the Front Range starting at noon on Sunday for 5 to 8 inches of snow through Monday evening.
The foothills and high country are in for a lot of snow! The Winter Storm Watch starts late on Saturday night for 10 to 18 inches of snow through Monday evening. This could mean tough travel on may many passes.
Temperatures will also plummet to the 20s on Sunday, and we’ll most likely stay below freezing until Thursday afternoon. Make sure the pets are inside, bring the jack-o-lanterns in as well so they don’t’ freeze. If you haven’t blown out your sprinklers, you should do that today as well.
Another system moves in on Tuesday and brings another round of snow and keeps us cold through Thursday.
