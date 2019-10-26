  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is preparing for its annual “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself” fashion show. The star-studded event happens Nov. 2 at the Sheridan Denver Downtown Hotel.

2018 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show (credit: Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

It serves as one of the largest fundraisers for the foundation and puts on a fun show for people living with Down Syndrome and donors alike.

