DENVER (CBS4) – The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is preparing for its annual “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself” fashion show. The star-studded event happens Nov. 2 at the Sheridan Denver Downtown Hotel.
It serves as one of the largest fundraisers for the foundation and puts on a fun show for people living with Down Syndrome and donors alike.
