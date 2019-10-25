



– What does Denver have in common with New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix?

According to ClassPass’ 2019 fitness trends, those cities share one most popular form of group exercise class: strength training.

Want to know where to go when it comes to Denver’s most popular workout? To find the top strength training gyms in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Pearl Street Fitness

1107 S. Pearl St., Washington Park West

Open since 2012, Pearl Street Fitness is Denver’s favorite strength training gym by the numbers, with 4.9 stars out of 22,911 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp and 7,853 fans on Facebook. It’s the top strength training gym in the entire Denver metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“At Pearl Street Fitness, you will feel at home,” according to the business’s ClassPass profile. “Located in historic buildings with brick walls and high ceilings, you will find their studios boast as much personality as their members. Beyond personality, they’re about safety.”

Vital Strength and Fitness

800 Lincoln St., Capitol Hill

Also among Denver’s favorites is Vital Strength and Fitness, with 4.8 stars out of 291 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp and 2,000 fans on Facebook.

“Vital Strength and Fitness offers Bootcamps, Yoga and Kickboxing as a part of their group fitness program,” per the business’s profile on ClassPass. “Their classes are designed to build a team environment that motivates you and encourages you to push yourself towards accomplishing your goals.”

Fitrition

5058 S. Syracuse St.

With 4.8 stars out of 478 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp and 1,570 fans on Facebook, Fitrition has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Fitrition is not only a gym but a fast growing fitness community,” according to the business’s ClassPass profile. “They have taken the popular and effective boutique fitness concept to another level by combining multiple boutique fitness concepts under one roof: Buti Barre (Barre), FitLab (Functional Fitness / HIIT), HIIT Factory (Kickboxing), and the evolution of studio cycle… HelixCycle! Whether you have serious fitness goals, are interested in diversifying your workouts or are looking to be a part of a growing fitness community, Fitrition is for you.”

Compass Fitness

2059 S. Broadway, Overland

With 4.9 stars out of 7,657 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of four reviews on Yelp and 671 fans on Facebook, Compass Fitness holds its own among the competition. It’s been open since 2018.

“Your fitness journey begins here,” states the business’s ClassPass profile. “Compass Fitness provides an exceptional community and energy driven fitness experience. Lead by a crew of reputable Denver trainers, the gym offers personal and group training including: HIIT, boxing and kickboxing, strength training and athletic conditioning — all housed under one roof.”

“We specialize in cardio classes” its Yelp page continues.

PUSH GYM

38 E. Fifth Ave., Suite 180, Speer

With 4.8 stars out of 1,089 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp and 622 fans on Facebook, PUSH GYM is another popular local pick. It’s been open since 2018.

“Push Gym is a high-intensity training facility that has been serving clients in the Denver area since 2004,” PUSH GYM states on its Yelp page. “Our workouts are designed to be efficient and difficult, though always manageable. We adjust and change each session to give you a different and challenging workout every time you come in.”

