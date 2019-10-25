Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol arrested a man Friday morning after troopers said he drove through a fence at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. The crash happened around 10 a.m.
Troopers said the man was speeding off-road inside the refuge and then stopped and ran on foot from police. The man was taken into custody at East 96th Avenue and Peoria Street.
The man, who has not been identified, faces several charges. Investigators said he was incoherent and checked out by medical staff.
You must log in to post a comment.