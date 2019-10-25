Filed Under:Krystin Loera, Lakewood News, Wheat Ridge News


WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for missing mom Krystin Loera ended on Friday. Wheat Ridge police tweeted that the 28-year-old had been found safe.

Krystin Loera missing mom

Krystin Loera (credit: Linda Loera)

Loera’s family had been searching for her since she seemingly disappeared last Friday when text messages to her mother abruptly stopped while she was waiting for a bus at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Kipling. Loera’s family said that was unusual behavior for her.

Krystin Loera

A missing poster for Krystin Loera (credit: CBS)

Friends and family hit the streets on Thursday, handing out flyers that might prompt someone’s memory of seeing her.

