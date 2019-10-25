Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for missing mom Krystin Loera ended on Friday. Wheat Ridge police tweeted that the 28-year-old had been found safe.
UPDATE: Krystin Loera has been found safe and is in contact with family. Thank you for all the tips and prayers for her return.
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 25, 2019
Loera’s family had been searching for her since she seemingly disappeared last Friday when text messages to her mother abruptly stopped while she was waiting for a bus at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Kipling. Loera’s family said that was unusual behavior for her.
Friends and family hit the streets on Thursday, handing out flyers that might prompt someone’s memory of seeing her.
