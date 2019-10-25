LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A transformative project is nearing completion in Longmont. The Micah House Project will give six families affordable housing in the heart of the city.
“We provide both permanent supportive housing options as well as transitional housing for folks experiencing homelessness. The Micah Home Project is going to house people who are either elderly and/or disabled,” said Tim Rakow, the Executive Director of The Inn Between of Longmont. “We provide both permanent supportive housing options as well as transitional housing for folks experiencing homelessness.”
The Micah Project is on a corner of land donated from the United Church of Christ.
“They came forward and said they wanted to do something significant and leave a legacy,” Rakow said about the church. “We hope this serves as a model, really, for people within the community to say ‘We could do this in our backyard too.’”
The project has four one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. The first tenants have already been picked. Volunteers are helping the project reach completions.
“I’m painting today,” said Karen Boomgaard who was with coworkers from Medtronics volunteering on Friday. “It is wonderful to give back to the community and it’s definitely fulfilling.”
The Inn Between is hoping to have tenants start moving in around December.
“The doors open up to each other and so it invites community and that’s what we hope to build here,” said Rakow.
