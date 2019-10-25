  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Longmont News


LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A transformative project is nearing completion in Longmont. The Micah House Project will give six families affordable housing in the heart of the city.

Longmont Affordable housing

(credit: CBS)

“We provide both permanent supportive housing options as well as transitional housing for folks experiencing homelessness. The Micah Home Project is going to house people who are either elderly and/or disabled,” said Tim Rakow, the Executive Director of The Inn Between of Longmont. “We provide both permanent supportive housing options as well as transitional housing for folks experiencing homelessness.”

(credit: CBS)

The Micah Project is on a corner of land donated from the United Church of Christ.

(credit: CBS)

“They came forward and said they wanted to do something significant and leave a legacy,” Rakow said about the church. “We hope this serves as a model, really, for people within the community to say ‘We could do this in our backyard too.’”

(credit: CBS)

The project has four one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. The first tenants have already been picked. Volunteers are helping the project reach completions.

(credit: CBS)

“I’m painting today,” said Karen Boomgaard who was with coworkers from Medtronics volunteering on Friday. “It is wonderful to give back to the community and it’s definitely fulfilling.”

(credit: CBS)

The Inn Between is hoping to have tenants start moving in around December.

(credit: CBS)

“The doors open up to each other and so it invites community and that’s what we hope to build here,” said Rakow.

