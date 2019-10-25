(CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area is officially open for the season 2019-2020 season. Arapahoe Basin became the first ski area in North America to open for the season on Oct. 11 and Keystone opened one day later.
Loveland Ski Area is now open for the 2019-20 season! 📸 Casey Day pic.twitter.com/A1QjXuUSGJ
— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 25, 2019
“Putting the finishing touches on the base area and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to celebrate the start of another season,” Loveland officials wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
Avid skiers and riders arrived Thursday night and early Friday morning, hoping to catch the first chair.
BEAUTIFUL morning from opening day at @LovelandSkiArea! I was excited and got here WAY too early, only 2 hours before first chair pic.twitter.com/ORy46hsyIH
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 25, 2019
Some spent the night in the parking lot to get an early start.
“Our snowmakers continue to make snow around the clock,” the ski area tweeted this week.
With more snow expected this weekend, the resort plans to open up more terrain very soon.
At least two other ski areas in Colorado plan to open next week.
Wolf Creek, in southern Colorado, said it would open on Thursday – which is Halloween.
Eldora Ski Resort, which is 21 miles west of Boulder, announced it plans to open the following day, Friday, Nov. 1.
