Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Halloween


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are warning us about bogus rules about trick-or-treating that are circulating on social media. They want residents to know these rules are not real.

(credit: CBSS)

The image features text claiming kids over 12 years old could face a misdemeanor, be fined and face up to six months in jail. It also claims any caught trick-or-treating after 8 p.m. could face a misdemeanor, be fined and face up to 30 days  in jail.

Kids of all ages can trick-or-treat in Denver — and there’s no rule about what time they have to stop.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

