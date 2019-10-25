How The Broncos Plan On Improving Passing Game Without Emmanuel SandersCourtland Sutton and crew are confident things will be different without Emmanuel Sanders this time around.

Led By McKinley Wright IV, Colorado Buffaloes Enter Season With Lofty ProspectsThe Buffs were voted second in the preseason Pac-12 Conference poll. That's rare territory for a team searching for its first NCAA appearance since 2015-16.

Noah Fant On His Drops: 'I've Got To Catch The Ball'With every catch and every dropped pass, Noah Fant is living up to expectations.

DeMarcus Walker Living Up To His Billing In Year 3 With Denver BroncosThe Broncos pass rusher who has flourished the most in first-year coach Vic Fangio's defense isn't star linebacker Von Miller but backup defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

Nikola Jokic Brings 'Positive Energy,' Nuggets Defeat Trail Blazers In Season OpenerNikola Jokic had 20 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting much of the first half, and the Nuggets spoiled the first game of Portland's 50th season with a 108-100 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.