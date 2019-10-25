GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – More security has been put in place at Grand Junction High School after two violent assaults in the past two weeks. The most recent took place on Monday when one student stabbed another on the school’s lawn.
The school was on lockdown status for most of the day.
One student in the stabbing was arrested. The other is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
“We called 911 and we called the school nurse out and we had law enforcement responding, so everything happened really fast with a really fast response time,” said school spokeswoman Emily Schockley.
Two weeks ago a Grand Junction High School student assaulted another student right near the school’s campus.
It’s not clear what led up to the violence in either of the cases.
