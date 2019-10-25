Filed Under:Bomb Squad, Bomb Threat, Commerce City News, Krameria Street

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors of a home in Commerce City had quite an unsettling morning when the FBI rolled in. Adams County Sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents searched a car and took evidence from a home near East 76th Avenue and Krameria Street on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

The FBI is not saying exactly what prompted the search.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the scene and spotted a bomb squad truck and an FBI evidence truck. Agents were searching a car and bringing evidence from the backyard.

Comments