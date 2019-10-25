After a quick moving storm left on Wednesday night, we quickly warmed back up to the 60s on Friday. These mild conditions are going to quickly deteriorate on Saturday night.
A powerful system is going to move into Colorado on Saturday night and will stick with us through Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet to the 20s on Sunday with snow becoming more widespread through the day. We potentially could see below freezing temperatures through Wednesday.
A Winter Storm Watch starts late on Saturday and will continue through Monday evening. This multi-day storm could bring 5 to 10 inches of snow to the Front Range and parts of the plains. This could also be the most snow Denver has seen in a single October storm in eight years!
The southern foothills and northern mountains could see 10 to 18 inches of snow by Monday evening, and the central mountains could pick up 8 to 14 inches. Travel could be tough along many mountain passes.
Sunday would be a fabulous day to fire up the crock pot and stay cozy inside.
Skies should clear in time for Halloween, although it will be a little chilly for trick-or-treating!
