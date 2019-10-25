Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Two armed juveniles forced a person to go to an ATM at gunpoint and withdraw money on Friday morning. After that they then got in that victim’s car and took off. It all ended at East Dry Creek Road and South Jersey Street in Centennial.
The victim told a person walking by to call 911. The suspects then took off in the victim’s car and deputies followed.
The suspects lost control of the car, hit a patrol car and crashed into a fence. Deputies arrested them shortly afterwards. No one was injured.
