



– Last year, the Denver Broncos sat at 6-6 fresh off a three-game winning streak. With four games remaining, the team was poised to make a final run at their first postseason appearance since winning Super Bowl 50 three years earlier. That was until wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his achilles in practice. The Broncos leading receiver was done for the year and so were any playoff dreams. The offense suffered and the team lost its final four games ending the season at 6-10.

Sanders won’t be on the field again as he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. Denver hopes not to repeat the struggles they had on offense without him last year.

Here’s how the Broncos receivers fared in the four games without Sanders:

Courtland Sutton – 14 receptions, 146 yards, 1 TD

DaeSean Hamilton – 25 receptions, 182 yards, 2 TD’s

Tim Patrick – 19 receptions, 242 yards, 0 TD

*Broncos averages 224.25 passing yards a game. Tim Patrick is on injured reserve and expected to return in Week 11 at Minnesota.

Courtland Sutton and crew are confident things will be different this time around. Sutton has blossomed in his second season with 564 receiving yards, the sixth most in the NFL. Denver plans on not only throwing the ball more to their new No. 1 receiver, but also spreading out the targets. Running back Royce Freeman is second on team with 25 catches and 177 receiving yards, but Head Coach Vic Fangio wants to see more production from his tight ends.

“We’d like to see some tight ends make some plays in the passing game both down the field and the short stuff,” Fangio said. “They’re an integral part of the passing game. We play at least one most every play, sometimes two, sometimes three. Those guys need to be a threat in the passing game.”

Rookie tight end Noah Fant has 15 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. But he’s also struggled to routinely catch the ball, dropping five passes on the year, which are the second-most in the league. Even with the hitting the turf, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello believes Fant’s best days are ahead of him.

“Noah, he’s a grinder, he’s a hard worker and he’s done a lot of good things,” Scangarello said. “It’s unfortunate how some of the things have played out, but I know that inside, he’s got what it takes. That’s why he’s here and that’s why I know he’ll be successful.”

Joe Flacco knows Fant has a ton of abilities and believes those skills will help the team improve their 26th ranked passing attack.

“He’s a raw athlete, he can run, he can jump and he can do all those things, Flacco said. “As far as playing football, really getting comfortable and letting things slow down so he can use all those things to his advantage, that takes time. You have to work with him, help him along the way and allow him to make those adjustments. Once he is able to slow it down, that’s when his speed and all those other things that he has naturally given to him will start to show a little bit more.”

The Broncos will hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday at 11 a.m.