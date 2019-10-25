  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER COUNTY

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– With more snow blowing into Colorado this weekend, search and rescue crews want outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared before heading out. Two drivers got stuck in the snow on Rainbow Lakes Road during this week’s snowstorm.

Boulder County rescue

Rainbow Lakes Road in Boulder County (credit: CBS)

They were going camping and had all the gear, but ended up spending the night in the car. Emergency crews helped them out of the wilderness on Friday.

Dave Booton with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for drivers heading into the high country during winter-like weather.

Boulder County rescue

Rainbow Lakes Road in Boulder County (credit: CBS)

“You would have chains for all four tires, you would have a wench, you would have a buddy to come with you with the same equipment vehicle,” said Booton.

He also said just because the U.S. Forest Service hasn’t closed a road, doesn’t mean all vehicles can handle the conditions.

