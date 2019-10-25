AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora shared a few new details on Friday about a fatal officer-involved shooting at an apartment building in the 1500 block of South Bahama Street. Andrew Huff was shot by police there earlier this month. He was inside his home at the time.

The shooting happened on Oct. 10 when Aurora police officers went to Huff’s building, located near Tower Road and Louisiana Avenue.

A few days after the shooting, police released body cam footage showing what they say is Huff holding a rifle right before shots were fired.

Police indicated that Huff knew he was in the midst of an encounter with police when he had the rifle in his hand.

On Friday, Huff’s mother told reporters she disagrees with that.

“They’re not telling the truth. My son did not know it was the police in his front yard. He would never put his family in danger. He thought it was the roommate coming back to harm them and everyone in the home can tell you they did not know the police were there,” she said.

Aurora Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe spoke about the investigation and two other recent investigations involving officers in a news conference on Friday morning.

“I think what this is reflective of is a general sense that officers have more time than they actually have to make what are life and death decisions in a matter of moments,” O’Keefe said.