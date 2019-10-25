DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to reduce the impact on the environment, the Pepsi Center will begin their transition away from using plastics starting Friday night. The Denver Nuggets 2019 home opener will be the first game which 20oz fountain drinks, and beer, will be served in aluminum cups. Before, they were served in plastic ones.

“We are always trying to have in mind sustainability and conservation of resources,” Kroenke Sports and Entertainment CEO Jim Martin told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “It’s very lightweight, very sturdy. I think, personally, it is better for drinking or preserving the temperature of the beverage.”

The aluminum cups were created by the Ball Corporation, which is based in Colorado. KSE agreed to transition away from the plastic cups in an effort to encourage recycling.

According to National Geographic, 91% of plastics are not recycled. However, Martin said 75% of aluminum ever created is still in use today.

“Aluminum is 100% recyclable, forever. Plastic is not,” Martin said.

For now, the aluminum cups will only be served with 20oz pour-to-serve beverages. Martin hopes to, one day soon, have aluminum cups for other-sized beverages as well.

“It is amazing. This is an incredible innovation,” Martin said. “All credit to Ball Corporation and John Hayes.”

Martin noted the cups are more expensive than traditional plastic cups. However, he said the aluminum can more easily be recycled for profit.

“It’s worth it for the positive environmental impact,” Martin said. “It’s the way to go. To save the planet, this is a step. A small step, but it is a step.”

Martin said the cups will also be used at Colorado Avalanche games and other events at the arena.