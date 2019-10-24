WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado favorite will be back for another ski season — and this year, the Winter Park Express will be available on more Fridays. The train will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 10 through March 29.
The Winter Park Express will leave Denver’s Union Station at 7 a.m. and passengers will arrive at the resort at 9 a.m. The return trip leaves at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back in Denver at 6:40 p.m.
Tickets range from $29 to $49 each way. Discounted tickets are sold on a first come first served basis, so officials recommend buying your tickets early. Children ages 2-12 can get half-priced fares with each adult ticket purchased.
“Winter Park Express trains will have snacks and beverages available to all passengers onboard, using a bi-level Superliner Sightseer Lounge with windows that start at the floor level and wrap into the ceiling of the railcar,” the Amtrak website states. “This onboard service improvement is in response to customers who have asked for coffee and other items on the trip up to Winter Park each morning, with snacks and other beverages on the evening return trip.”
“Instead of enduring delays and back-ups on I-70, you can now relax and enjoy the scenery while we do the driving,” the website states.
Passengers can book a trip on the Amtrak website.
You must log in to post a comment.