



– Two teenagers are hoping to improve the relationship between their high school and the military. They’re holding a fundraiser to get enough money to sponsor a veteran with the Rocky Mountain Dawgs Project

“We decided to take on the challenge and raise $25,000,” said Luis Vargas, a senior at Smokey Hill High School. “It just seemed like the best thing ever and Kimberly and I really wanted to be a part of that.”

“We want to raise money, but we’re just trying to spread awareness for the Rocky Mountain Dawgs Project so even if we don’t raise the full $25,000 they can still get the support and the recognition they deserve,” said Kimberly Marfo, also a senior at Smokey Hill High School.

Marfo and Vargas teamed up in their International Baccalaureate class last year to start working on a project to support troops overseas. Through several meetings they were connected with Kevin Sonka from the Rocky Mountain Dawgs Project. Sonka started the local non-profit to honor his son, Corporal David Sonka who was killed in Afghanistan in 2013 alongside his Multi-Purpose Canine Flex. The organization teaches veterans with PTSD to train their own service dogs.

“Him losing his son, but also making an organization that helps other people and just helping veterans get back into society,” Vargas said. “Seeing that some of them need help after getting back, I was like, ‘What can we do to help them out?’ So, I think that’s why we decided to take on the challenge.”

On Saturday, Vargas and Marfo have organized an event they’re calling “Paws 4 A Cause” where people will walk the neighborhood around Smokey Hill High School and raise money for the Dawgs Project.

“Bring $5 for the entrance fee then bring extra cash for tickets,” Vargas said. “There’s going to be a lot of food and games and drawings.”

“There will be a costume contest with a great prize so I would definitely recommend it,” Marfo said.

LINK: https://www.gofundme.com/f/RockyMountainDAWGS