(CBS4) — An 8-year-old boy caught a “monster” trout in the South Platte River in Colorado earlier this week.
Brian Lewis said his son, Boden, and his father-in-law, Jim Cleveland, both caught whoppers while on a guided fly fishing trip with Mile High Angler’s Captain Chris Wells.
They didn’t weigh the fish, but believe the beauty Boden caught was about 27 inches long. The one Jim caught may have been even bigger — possibly 31 inches long and close to 10 pounds.
Lewis said the they were fishing about an hour outside of Denver, but didn’t reveal the location of their secret fishing spot.
“Boden caught a monster fishing with Papa yesterday. He was so pumped,” Lewis wrote on Facebook.
Lewis said the trip was a retirement gift for his father-in-law and said Jim was also “super excited” after their successful day on the river.
According to Mile High Angler’s website, Capt. Chris Wells is a certified U.S. Coast Guard Captain and has been guiding full-time for the past eighteen years. He guides for trout in Colorado during the summer and fall, and guides the lower Florida Keys for tarpon, bonefish and permit in the winter and spring.
