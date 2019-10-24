LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is intensifying for missing mom Krystin Loera. The mother of two young daughters was last seen in Lakewood nearly one week ago.

Loera lives in Wheat Ridge. Her mother, Linda Loera, told CBS4 that she was on the phone with her daughter, texting with her, while the 28-year-old was waiting for a bus near the intersection of Kipling and Colfax.

Linda said they were messaging each other but it was late in the morning on Oct. 17 when Krystin stopped responding. No one has heard from her since.

“Me and her will talk and text throughout the day. There is like six to 10 messages or whatever. We text throughout the day,” Linda told CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis.

Linda said she and her daughter were constantly in contact throughout the day. She also didn’t worry when her daughter didn’t come back home because sometimes she stays with friends. The last communication was Krystin texting that she was waiting for a bus. Then the messages stopped.

“I just want her to know that we love her and want her to come in,” said Linda.

No one has heard from her since last Friday.

Friends and family hit the streets on Thursday, handing out flyers that might prompt someone’s memory of seeing her. There is a $2,000 reward.

“I just want to keep positive and pray that my daughter comes home,” said Linda. “Please keep an eye out for her.”

A missing persons report has been filed with the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Anyone who has information about Krystin is asked to call police.