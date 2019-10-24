DENVER (CBS4) – The American Cancer Society is preparing for its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk. This non-competitive event is a way to raise money and inspiration for a world without breast cancer. Thousands of local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members will take part in walk at Fiddlers Green on Sunday, October 27th, 2019.
“What you’re going to feel is a lot of energy… a lot of passion,” said Tricia Weis, Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.
The American Cancer Society is hoping to raise $243,000 from this Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk.
“To date, we’ve given $83 million dollars to breast cancer research as an organization, so your dollars are going to research and patient services, things like wig programs, free rides to treatment, connection & mentoring programs,” Weis explained.
It was just those services that make Erin Burnett familiar with the American Cancer Society. Burnett was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer when she was 28-years-old, 12-days after she got married. She called the diagnosis terrifying and scary, and said she was angry. She went through chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, and now there is no disease detected in her body. Burnett is ready to train to be a mentor for newly diagnosed patients, and she’s excited to participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk.
“Survivorship can be challenging which is all the more reason to have people by you in these walks,” Burnett told CBS4.
LINK: Register for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk
The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is Sunday, October 27th at Fiddler’s Green. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and the walk steps off at 9:30 a.m.
