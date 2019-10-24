Winter Park Express Ski Train Will Run On Fridays, Saturdays And Sundays This SeasonA Colorado favorite will be back for another ski season -- and this year, the Winter Park Express will be available on more Fridays. Katie Johnston reports.

51 minutes ago

Fort Collins Ranked One Of The 'Most Haunted' Cities In AmericaFort Collins has been ranked one of the "most haunted" cities in America. Fort Collins came in at No. 3, according to a new ranking by Yelp. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

8-Year-Old Boy Catches 'Monster' Trout In South Platte RiverAn 8-year-old boy caught a "monster" trout in the South Platte River in Colorado earlier this week. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Major Find East Of Colorado Springs: A Huge Field Of FossilsThe discovery of fossils in Colorado Springs is helping scientists around the world find answers to one of life’s greatest mysteries. Scientists with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science discovered a large collection of fossils that provide details about the evolution of life as we know it. Life after dinosaurs.

4 hours ago

100% Containment Achieved On The Decker Fire Near SalidaA fire that's been burning in south-central Colorado for over a month has been fully surrounded by containment lines.

4 hours ago

Thursday Colorado Snow Totals Higher In The FoothillsIf you live in or near the foothills of the Front Range our latest October snowstorm buried you in wet, heavy snow.

4 hours ago