



– The work of a Northern Colorado designer is making waves in western fashion. LiveWire Clothing designer Megan Holdren’s next creation will be seen as it makes its way to the red carpet at the 2019 Country Music Awards.

“I’ve just always made my own stuff,” explained Holdren.

Holdren grew up on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation, where sewing became second nature.

“Amenities were scarce, and you just learned to make your own,” she explained.

For her, fashion was always a passion. In 2013 she quit her corporate job in Greeley, and stated her own clothing company. Now, Holdren’s designs are catching eyes on the red carpet after a model told a country star’s wife about Holdren’s unique designs.

“She gave her my information and Brandi called me,” Holdren said. “She knew what she wanted and she was ready to go.”

This spring, Holdren designed a dress for Brandi Johnson, country singer Cody Johnson’s wife. Her gown made the “best dress” list at the Academy of Country Music Awards, after Brandi walked the red carpet.

“I gave her a quick sketch and she’s like yeah I want that,” Holdren laughed. “So I was like okay, I will make that now!”

Holdren is once again creating something new for Brandi to wear at the next country awards show. CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe got a sneak peek at the design.

“It’s a pearlized leather gown,” Holdren explained. “It looks metallic, but it’s not. It’s pearlized so it will attract a lot of light.”

Holdren tells CBS4, it a modernized take on both her and the Johnson’s deep rooted Western heritage. A component of the dress will showcase art related to Northern Colorado, as Brandi walks.

“It’s going to be very much a representation of who she is,” Holdren said. “It’s going to be a little fashion forward, but also western.”

To complete the look, Holdren has asked a Fort Collins jeweler to make customized jewelry as well. ROAM Silver will make Brandi’s necklace and earrings.

“It’s really cool to be on the best dress list, but were all just a bunch of kids from the West doing the thing,” Holdren said.

Holdren designs wedding dresses, event gowns, clothing and even fashionable rodeo attire through her company, LiveWire Clothing Co.

LINK: LiveWire Clothing Co.