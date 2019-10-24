WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Hilary Wimmer, a business teacher at Mountain Range High School in Westminster, has been named Colorado’s State Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made at a surprise assembly at the school on Wednesday.
Wimmer leads the largest DECA program in Colorado. Her principal said she’s dedicated to helping students become civic-minded leaders.
One student described her as a teacher who makes everyone feel like they have a place in the school. That sentiment was evident with her comments during the assembly.
“We see the best in you. You’re our future and we we know you’re going to make an amazing future,” Wimmer said.
Wimmer will go on to compete for the National Teacher of the Year award.
The awards are organized and handed out by the Council of Chief State School Officers.
