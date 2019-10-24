Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins has been ranked one of the “most haunted” cities in America. Fort Collins came in at No. 3, according to a new ranking by Yelp.
“At Yelp, we determined the most haunted cities in America by the words used in reviews, and our users revealed the spookiest places in the country,” Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis explained. “These cities are filled with local haunts where the paranormal is normal.”
Most Haunted Cities in the US, According to Yelp:
- Savannah, GA
- New Orleans, LA
- Fort Collins, CO
- Santa Cruz, CA
- Las Vegas, NV
- Austin, TX
- San Francisco, CA
- Memphis, TN
- Orlando, FL
- Los Angeles, CA
- Reno, NV
- Honolulu, HI
- Seattle, WA
- Portland, OR
- Chicago, IL
- Charleston, SC
- Boston, MA
- San Jose, CA
- Madison, WI
- Sacramento, CA
According to Yelp, the list was determined by ranking metro areas by the percentage of reviews that contain words associated with haunted places, like “ghost,” “haunt,” and “creepy” – excluding businesses in the Haunted House category.
