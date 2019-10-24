(HOODLINE) – Craving pizza? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Gyros King
Topping the list is Gyros King. Located at 15102 E. Hampden Ave., Suite B, in Meadow Hills, the Greek and Mediterranean spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated cheap pizza spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.
Score a traditional cheese or pepperoni pizza, or opt for the vegetarian pie with peppers, mushrooms, tomato, black olives, mozzarella, fresh basil, red sauce and Italian seasonings.
The special Gyro Pizza includes lamb meat, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh garlic and Italian seasonings.
Jet’s Pizza
Next up is Jet’s Pizza, situated at 13724 E. Quincy Ave. With four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.
The deep dish pizza chain serves up its popular Philly Cheese Steak, BLT, BBQ Chicken and Chicken Parmesan pies.
Customers can customize the style and flavor of their crust, with options like butter, garlic, poppy seed or Parmesan, then select from among an array of toppings. Pizza is available for delivery or takeout.
MOD Pizza
Tallyn’s Reach’s MOD Pizza, located at 23890 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 10, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive fast food spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews.
The fast casual MOD Pizza offers specialty pies with the choice of dozens of toppings, including arugula, croutons, corn, grilled chicken, bacon and more.
You can create your own 11-inch pizzas with your choice of crust, including a gluten-free option or another made with cauliflower. Opt for barbecue, white sauce or pesto and cheese options like asiago, ricotta, Gorgonzola or a dairy-free alternative.
Article provided by Hoodline.
