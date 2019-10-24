DENVER (CBS4)– On Wednesday, people living in Colorado were surprised to hear President Donald Trump exclaim during a campaign stop that “We’re building a wall in Colorado.” Gov. Jared Polis initially responded on Twitter.
“Well, this is awkward… Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.”
On Thursday, Polis responded during an interview on CNN to attribute where the mistake may have originated.
“It could be a matter of poor geographic knowledge, it could be a gaffe. Colorado is a very welcoming state. There is no wall being constructed here. We don’t want a wall between us and Kansas or Oklahoma or New Mexico. We are very welcoming to people from across the world and country and we hope that people come to ski here and enjoy our great outdoors,” said Polis.
On Wednesday, the President was talking about the progress of building the wall when he made the remarks about Colorado.
“And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under and we’re building a wall in Texas. We’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” said Trump.
According to Trump, it was only a joke that a border wall is being built in Colorado.
