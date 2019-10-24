SALIDA, Colo. (AP) – A fire that’s been burning in south-central Colorado for over a month has been fully surrounded by containment lines. The Decker Fire near Salida was declared 100% contained Thursday, a milestone that came after snow fell across the fire.
Fire officials say about 4 inches fell at the fire command post overnight but they assume more “white gold” blanketed the fire at higher elevations. However, even though firefighters have stopped the spread of the fire, they cautioned that the fire is not out yet.
The fire has been burning since Sept. 8 when it was started by lightning. It spread to more than 8,700 acres and led to the evacuations of dozens of homes.
LINKS: Decker Fire Interactive Map | Decker Fire Inciweb
