



— Officials are investigating whether the death of an 18-year-old man in the Denver metro area is linked to vaping. Colorado has reported 11 people with the mystery illness. If confirmed, this would be the first vaping-related death in Colorado.

“We investigate all cases reported to us to see if they meet CDC’s case definition for vaping-related lung illness. We currently have a number of cases under investigation, including one death,” Shannon Barbare with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed. “Confirming the cause will take significant time as we await autopsy results and additional testing. It typically takes 6-8 weeks to get these kinds of results back.”

The Centers For Disease Control report more than 1,600 cases across the country of people with lung injury or illness tied to vaping. At least 34 people have died.

Colorado currently has the highest nicotine vaping rates in the nation among teens.

RELATED: Colorado Marijuana Officials Get Closer To Banning 3 Vaping Additives

“While we can’t pinpoint the specific cause of these serious lung illnesses, we do know vaping products are poorly regulated and may contain or generate chemicals that are unsafe, potentially making people sick,” the CDPHE website states. “No consistent vaping product, substance, or additive has been identified in all cases, nor has any single product or substance been conclusively linked to lung illness in patients.”

“With the large number of cases of lung illness we’re seeing nationally, it’s clear there are dangers associated with vaping,” the website states.

RELATED: ‘I Was Terrified’: Piper Johnson, UNC Student With Lung Illness Talks About Vaping Habit

Health officials say people who vape should be aware that this illness is occurring and be on the lookout for symptoms:

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Chest pain

Cough

Fatigue

Possible fever

People who think they may have been sickened by any vaping product should contact their doctor, local public health agency, or poison control at 1-800-222-1222.