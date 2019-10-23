Decker Fire 75% Contained As Crews Gain ControlCrews made more progress on the Decker Fire burning near Salida. The wildfire has burned more than 8,900 acres and was 75% contained as of Wednesday.

Storm Warning: CDOT Urges Drivers To Avoid I-25 Between South Denver & Colorado SpringsThe Colorado Department of Transportation has a warning for drivers ahead of the Winter storm that is blowing into the state on Wednesday: avoid Interstate 25 south of Denver into Colorado Springs.

Colorado Weather: Quick Shot Of Snow On The Move Into The Front RangeA surge of cold October air is pushing south across the Rockies and central Plains. This will bring a blast of Winter-like weather across our region before the day ends.

Skiers and Boarders: The '19-'20 Season Has Started!The race to be the first to open this ski season may be over, but now resorts are racing to open new terrain.