By Jeff Gurney
Filed Under:Colorado Snow Totals, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver Snow, Skiing, Snow Totals


DENVER (CBS4) – The race to be the first to open this ski season may be over, but now resorts are racing to open new terrain. Keystone Resort announced on Wednesday that it will open more terrain on Friday. North Peak will open, allowing skiers and snowboarders access to 80 acres across two peaks.

Loveland Ski Area is also set to open Friday. It lost the title of first ski area to open in North America when Arapahoe Basin opened for two hours two weeks ago. Now Loveland’s COO Rob Goodell says “Our snowmaking team has been working around the clock to get the mountain ready and all of their hard work is about to pay off. Winter is officially here and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of another season.”

All three resorts have been making snow while enjoying snowfall from at least two storms.

Keystone will operate five lifts Friday. Arapahoe Basin has one operating.

(credit: CBS)

The higher mountains of central Colorado should see a total of 4 to 8 inches with the latest snowstorm on Wednesday evening and on Thursday.

