PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Teachers in Park County were once again on the picket lines Wednesday despite near-freezing temperatures. The strike has entered its ninth day after teachers walked out of classrooms last week.
Educators are striking because they want a pay raise and better contracts. The teachers union, South Park Education Association, has filed a request for the Colorado Department of Labor to step in and have a third-party take a look at the district’s budget and finances.
The union wants the district to be transparent to see if there is any money in reserves that could be used to increase educator pay.
The district has declined requests to meet with the union to work things out.
