



– CBS News is opening up the conversation about mental health. It’s part of an effort to stop the stigma surrounding diagnosis and treatment.

Mental health illnesses as defined by the National Institute of Mental Health are health conditions that may relate to changes in mood, thinking and behavior. The institute says it’s quite common, and is the leading cause of disease burden in the country.

Depression is a common mental health illness. One study by Denver Public Health found that one in eight people living in Denver have clinical depression, and many of them are not getting treatment.

As part of the discussion CBS4 talked with Footprints Recovery in Centennial about mental illness. The center is focused on treating those with addictions. As part of the therapy process, the center says it has discovered that some people develop addictions because of a co-occurring disorder, or a mental health condition leading some to abuse substances.

Laura Herrmann, the vice president of marketing and outreach, is not only helping people recover today but has in the past struggled to fight an addiction to alcohol. She told CBS4 that in her 20s she self-medicated and didn’t realize she was really struggling to cope with anxiety. It wasn’t until she was in her 30s that she got help, and learned more about her mental condition.

“So part of the reason I started drinking at a younger age was due to anxiety and feeling that I didn’t quite fit in. It progressed as alcohol does and my underlying anxiety was never addressed at all. What I did find out when I did find recovery and get sober is that by taking care by getting rid of the tools that I used to deal with the anxiety I was then able to really look at the fact that I have an anxiety disorder,” Herrmann said.

Her colleague, Katie Wesley, is the housing manager for the program. She has been sober for 2 years, and has also found a calling to help others find a path to recovery.

“It started with drinking, I would classify it as my first love, which then lead me to medication. And unfortunately, I discovered that Adderall is was something that my body responded well to, when in reality it was destroying my life. And it’s rare that you really hear of people being addicted to Adderall and I like to advocate for that, because it can be a dangerous drug,” Wesley said.

She hit rock bottom when her son taken away. Like Herrmann, she learned in treatment that anxiety was an underlying problem.

“I had a lot of consequences during my addiction, I lost my family and most importantly I lost custody of my child. That’s something I’m working towards. I now have the honor of being back in his life. And I wouldn’t be there without a program.”

Both women say they are proud to share their story because for years they held down jobs and appeared to be fine. They want people in the grips of addiction to know treatment is available, and that many have been able to find recovery.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. Your call is confidential and free.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

