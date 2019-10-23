GREEN VALLEY RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – After a report of a student with a weapon on the Evie Garrett Dennis Campus on Wednesday morning, five Denver schools briefly went on lockdown. The lockdown lasted for 5 minutes, according to Denver Public Schools, and now the campus is on lockout status.
The campus is located at 4800 Telluride Street and includes the following facilities:
– Soar At Green Valley Ranch
– DSST Green Valley Ranch High School
– DSST Green Valley Ranch Middle School
– STRIVE Prep Green Valley Ranch
– Vista Academy
The lockout status is expected to continue through the remainder of the day, and parents will be able to pick up their children using the normal process.
“A lockdown takes place when a threat or a possible threat has been identified inside of the building or in close proximity of the school. All exterior and interior doors are locked and students are confined to their school. No entry or exit to the school is allowed during this response,” Laurie Godwin, Soar At Green Valley Ranch’s head of school, wrote in a letter to parents.
Godwin went on to write “During the lockdown and lockout, students and teachers did exactly as expected in this type of situation and we are proud of them. I would like to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority at SOAR.”
