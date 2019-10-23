DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Zoo announced the unexpected passing of one of their reticulated giraffes. Kazi joined the herd in September.
Zoo officials say Kazi died from complications following a routine castration. The zoo says the procedure is common to help decrease the competitive, aggressive nature among male giraffes.
The goal was to have Kazi and Dobby, the zoo’s other young giraffe, live together harmoniously.
Health officials at the zoo says the procedure was successful, however Kazi started to have trouble breathing after anesthesia. He later died.
Staff immediately tried to resuscitate Kazi, which included reintubating him and performing CPR.
We’re deeply saddened to share that Kazi (Kah-zee), one of our 2-year-old male reticulated giraffes, died yesterday due to complications following a routine medical procedure. Kazi was undergoing castration, which is a common practice in zoos to decrease male giraffes’ competitive, aggressive nature, and allow multiple non-breeding males to peacefully coexist. We intended to castrate Kazi—just as we had done with Dobby—to help ensure that the pair would be able to live together and be strong social companions for many years to come. According to our Animal Health team, the surgical procedure went well and was successfully completed. However, Kazi developed abnormal breathing as he was recovering from anesthesia and then stopped breathing altogether. The veterinary medical staff on-hand took immediate action and did everything in their power to resuscitate Kazi, including reintubating him and performing CPR, but to no avail. Kazi arrived to Denver Zoo from Milwaukee Zoo in September to be a social companion for Dobby, and quickly settled in to his new home, bonding with both his Animal Care team and the other giraffes in the herd. He was best described as a laid back, social animal who loved to engage with guests. Although his time at the Zoo was far too short, Kazi touched the many guests, staff members and volunteers who were lucky enough to be in his 10-foot-tall presence.
Kazi arrived from the Milwaukee Zoo.
“We expect Dobby and Kazi to become fast friends and manage all sorts of mischief together in the giraffe habitat,” officials said in September.
Giraffe care team members describe Kazi as laid back and social who loved guests.
