



– As more and more people try to navigate the judicial system by themselves, the Colorado Judicial Department is offering them some free advice.

“Over the course of a number of the last few years, in particular, we have seen an increasing influx of people accessing the courts in new and different ways, including accessing them typically without the benefit of an attorney, representing them often times even without the opportunity to speak with a lawyer before they ever even step in a court,” said Michael Martinez, Chief Judge in 2nd Judicial District.

The Colorado Judicial Department is offering free assistance in 15 locations around the state in October.

“We’re providing resources to help people in matters such as the landlord/tenant disputes, how do you get a name change or gender marker change, probate matters, estate matters, estate planning, divorce dissolution of marriage, custody, how do I enforce a child support order. Everything from soup to nuts, pretty much,” Martinez told CBS4.

As the demand has grown, The Judicial Department offers Legal Resource Days to provide self-represented litigants the information and education they need to have their day in court. Volunteer lawyers and others teach the sessions.

October 23, 2019:

Alamosa County (8955 Independence Way, Alamosa)

Garfield County (109 8th St., Glenwood Springs) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

La Plata County (1060 E. 2nd Ave., Durango) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Montrose County (1220 N. Grand Ave., Montrose) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Weld County (915 10th St., Greeley) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

October 24, 2019:

Adams County (1100 Judicial Center Dr., Brighton) 9 a.m. – 12:00 pm. & 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Alamosa County (8955 Independence Way, Alamosa)

Denver County (1437 Bannock St.) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

October 25, 2019:

Alamosa County (8955 Independence Way, Alamosa)

Arapahoe County (7325 S. Potomac St., Centennial) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

El Paso County (270 S. Tehon St., Colorado Springs) 9 a.m – 3 p.m.

Fremont County (136 Justice Center Rd., Canon City) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Larimer County (201 LaPorte Ave., Fort Collins) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Montezuma County (865 N. Park St., Montrose) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pueblo County (501 N. Elizabeth, Pueblos) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Times and types of sessions very by location. Spanish interpreters will be available. Registration is required for some sessions.

“That’s something that goes on year round in our court. In our court, we’re proud of our history, we have more than 23-years of providing these kinds of services, even the we haven’t been staffed to the level we would most appreciate. We have been able to make that happen. We continue to do it now,” Martinez explained.

LINK: Legal Resource Days