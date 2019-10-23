With Emmanuel Sanders Gone, Could Chris Harris Jr. Be Next?Chris Harris Jr. isn't ready to say farewell to the season let alone his teammates. That's why the Denver Broncos standout cornerback swats away all the trade rumors he's hearing.

Valor Christian High School Star Roger Rosengarten Receives All-American Bowl JerseyOne of the Colorado’s best offensive lineman was selected to play with some of the best high school athletes in the country.

Broncos Trade Emmanuel Sanders To 49ersThe Broncos have traded Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks.

'All Good Things Come To An End': Emmanuel Sanders Leaves Broncos Facility After TradeEmmanuel Sanders says he expects he'll be able to pick things up in the 49ers offense pretty easily, but he'll miss the Denver fans who rooted for him and the experience of being a part of Denver's organization.

Blue Arrow-Shooting Jamal Murray Says Nuggets Need To 'Throw First Punch'Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets talked with CBS4 about his new contract and the expectations entering the new season.