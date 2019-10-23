WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory in place in Denver, 2 to 4 inches of snow possible
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman convicted of dragging a tow truck driver to his death in 2011 will no longer be released early from prison. The early release for Detra Farries has been denied.

Farries had been accepted into a community corrections program in Arapahoe County after serving seven-and-a-half years of her 20-year sentence. Now it looks like that will no longer happen.

Detra Farries (credit: CBS)

A Colorado Springs jury convicted Farries of vehicular homicide and other charges in the 2011 death of Allen Lew Rose.

Allen Rose (courtesy: MySpace)

Prosecutors said that Farries drove off as Rose was preparing to tow her SUV. He died after getting caught in a cable he had attached to her vehicle.

Farries’ attorneys insisted that she didn’t realize Rose was being dragged.

