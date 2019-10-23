Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman convicted of dragging a tow truck driver to his death in 2011 will no longer be released early from prison. The early release for Detra Farries has been denied.
Farries had been accepted into a community corrections program in Arapahoe County after serving seven-and-a-half years of her 20-year sentence. Now it looks like that will no longer happen.
A Colorado Springs jury convicted Farries of vehicular homicide and other charges in the 2011 death of Allen Lew Rose.
Prosecutors said that Farries drove off as Rose was preparing to tow her SUV. He died after getting caught in a cable he had attached to her vehicle.
Farries’ attorneys insisted that she didn’t realize Rose was being dragged.
