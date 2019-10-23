Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water users can expect an increase in their water bills next year. Denver Water announced on Wednesday that the Board of Water Commissioners adopted rate changes to pay for upgrades that will keep the system operating efficiently.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water users can expect an increase in their water bills next year. Denver Water announced on Wednesday that the Board of Water Commissioners adopted rate changes to pay for upgrades that will keep the system operating efficiently.
All residential customers will see a slight increase on both the fixed monthly charge and the price per gallon. Users within the Denver city limits will see their water bills increase by about $1 a month, depending on usage. Outside the city, the bill will be slightly higher.
The new rates take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
More information about the rate increase is available on Denver Water’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.