DENVER (CBS4)– Denver has a new Department of Housing Stability to help with affordable housing and those who are homeless. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signed an executive order to launch the department.
The department is designed to bring together the city’s affordable housing resources and homeless services to help those in need.
“The power of putting a safe, secure roof over someone’s head, particularly a child, changes their life. if you want to make sure people are healthy, make sure they have a secure place to call home,” said Hancock.
Next year’s budget proposal for Denver includes $97 million for affordable and attainable housing and resources to help the homeless. More than $71 million of that will be spent through the new department.
