Storm Warning: CDOT Urges Drivers To Avoid I-25 Between South Denver & Colorado SpringsThe Colorado Department of Transportation has a warning for drivers ahead of the Winter storm that is blowing into the state on Wednesday: avoid Interstate 25 south of Denver into Colorado Springs.

Rental Cars May Not Have Proper Tires For Winter Driving In MountainsAs the latest round of snow hits the high county, a Summit County car rental company has a warning for visitors. The cars they rent in Denver night not be to tackle the winter driving conditions in resort towns.

Decker Fire 75% Contained As Crews Gain ControlCrews made more progress on the Decker Fire burning near Salida. The wildfire has burned more than 8,900 acres and was 75% contained as of Wednesday.

Colorado Weather: Quick Shot Of Snow On The Move Into The Front RangeA surge of cold October air is pushing south across the Rockies and central Plains. This will bring a blast of Winter-like weather across our region before the day ends.