SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews made more progress on the Decker Fire burning near Salida. The wildfire has burned more than 8,900 acres and was 75% contained as of Wednesday.
All residents evacuated due to the Decker Fire burning near Salida have been allowed to return home.
The fire was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8.
Officials say anyone who has been previously evacuated remains on pre-evacuation notice.
