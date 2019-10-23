  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Decker Fire, Salida News, Wildfire Smoke


SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews made more progress on the Decker Fire burning near Salida. The wildfire has burned more than 8,900 acres and was 75% contained as of Wednesday.

All residents evacuated due to the Decker Fire burning near Salida have been allowed to return home.

A helicopter transports a water bucket southwest toward the Decker Fire on October 9 (credit: Facebook/Hugh Clark on Decker Fire page)

The fire was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8.

decker fire

The Decker Fire burning near Salida (credit: CBS)

Officials say anyone who has been previously evacuated remains on pre-evacuation notice.

LINKS: Decker Fire Interactive MapDecker Fire Inciweb

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments