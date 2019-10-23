Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Paramedics performed CPR on a cat rescued from a garage fire in Littleton early Wednesday morning.
“She is awake and reunited with her humans,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.
The fire broke out in the 500 block of West Davis Way.
“Photos show the heavy fire conditions firefighters were faced with when they arrived,” officials with South Metro said.
The damage was mostly contained to the garage and exterior, fire officials said.
No people were injured in the fire.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
