  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Littleton House Fire, Littleton News, South Metro Fire

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Paramedics performed CPR on a cat rescued from a garage fire in Littleton early Wednesday morning.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

“She is awake and reunited with her humans,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of West Davis Way. 

“Photos show the heavy fire conditions firefighters were faced with when they arrived,” officials with South Metro said.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The damage was mostly contained to the garage and exterior, fire officials said.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

No people were injured in the fire.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Comments