DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after a bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash. Police says a vehicle hit a person riding on a bicycle at 7:23 p.m. on Saturday at West Evans Avenue and South Clay Street.
After the collision, the vehicle continued eastbound without stopping to provide aid, assistance or information.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a maroon Toyota or Lexus sedan with damage to the front and passenger side with a missing mirror on the passenger side. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Denver Metro Area Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
